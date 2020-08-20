Watch Billie Eilish Perform 'my future' At The Democrat Convention Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

"Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about..."



*Billie Eilish* delivered a performance of 'my future' at the Democrat National Conference overnight (August 19th).



It's had a music flavour, too, kicking off with Bruce Springsteen's 'The Rising' soundtracking an affecting Joe Biden advert.



Remote performers includes Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges, with other artists involved ranging from John Legend to Stephen Stills.



Billie Eilish stepped up to the plate with an emphatic 'my future', joined by brother and co-producer Finneas.



She introduced the song by saying: “It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out.”



Billie Eilish continued:



You don’t need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.



We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values.



It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves.



Please register, please vote.



Tune in now.



