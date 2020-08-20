The Rolling Stones To Open Shop On Carnaby Street Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

It launches on September 9th...



*The Rolling Stones* will open a shop in London's Carnaby Street on September 9th.



The street is internationally famous for its ties to music and fashion, something cemented during its technicolour 60s run.



Famed for such innovators as John Stephen and Lord John, Carnaby Street remains a hugely popular shopping destination.



The Rolling Stones are set to return to Central London, opening a flagship store in Carnaby Street on September 9th.



Created in partnership with Bravado, the shop will features hallmarks of the band's journey, while also stocking ongoing releases.



The Rolling Stones said: “Soho has always encapsulated rock ’n’ roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”



Mat Vlasic - Bravado CEO - adds: “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”



The Rolling Stones will open a shop in Carnaby Street, London on September 9th.



Photo Credit: *Claude Gassian*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It launches on September 9th...*The Rolling Stones* will open a shop in London's Carnaby Street on September 9th.The street is internationally famous for its ties to music and fashion, something cemented during its technicolour 60s run.Famed for such innovators as John Stephen and Lord John, Carnaby Street remains a hugely popular shopping destination.The Rolling Stones are set to return to Central London, opening a flagship store in Carnaby Street on September 9th.Created in partnership with Bravado, the shop will features hallmarks of the band's journey, while also stocking ongoing releases.The Rolling Stones said: “Soho has always encapsulated rock ’n’ roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivalled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”Mat Vlasic - Bravado CEO - adds: “With this innovative partnership, the Rolling Stones add yet another cultural touchpoint to their rich legacy. RS No. 9 Carnaby is the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands. It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands.”The Rolling Stones will open a shop in Carnaby Street, London on September 9th.Photo Credit: *Claude Gassian*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bang Media - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Published The Rolling Stones to open flagship Carnaby Street store on September 9 01:39 The Rolling Stones will open a store on London's legendary Carnaby Street in September. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Rolling Stones Launch Flagship Store | Billboard News



Can’t get no satisfaction? Get it at the Rolling Stones store. The legendary British rock band roll on with the launch of a flagship store on Carnaby Street, the spiritual center of London's fashion.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago Driver has lucky escape after pipe explodes under street in northwest India



This is the moment a water pipe explodes, sending water and debris flying in the air and damaging a busy roundabout. The unexpected eruption occurred at Ratanada roundabout in Jodhpur, a city in the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:01 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this

