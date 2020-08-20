Björk To Play The Slav Witch In Robert Eggers' Viking Drama The Northman Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's his first major film appearance in 20 years...



*Björk* will play The Slav Witch in Robert Eggers' Viking drama The Northman.



The film is gradually being pieced together, with director Robert Eggers - The Witch, The Lighthouse - turning his attention to the Vikings.



The sweeping, and no doubt bloody, historical epic has already grabbed such stars as Willem Dafoe and Anya Taylor-Joy, with Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman joining the cast.



In an intriguing move Björk has joined the film, set to play a character called The Slav Witch.



The Icelandic artist has a rich acting pedigree, but she hasn't appeared in a major film production since 2000's Dancer In The Dark.



No word yet on a release date.



