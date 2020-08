Netflix Apologizes for 'Cuties' Poster That Sexualized Children Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Netflix is apologizing for the poster that went viral for their upcoming film Cuties, which appeared to many to sexualize underage children. “We’re sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for this film. This was not an accurate representation of the film so the image and description has been updated,” Netflix said in a [...] 👓 View full article