Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor

ContactMusic Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor

Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor 01:09

 Sam Rockwell has compared Angelina Jolie to Hollywood icons Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor but also praised her for being down to earth.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sam Rockwell Praises Angelina Jolie [Video]

Sam Rockwell Praises Angelina Jolie

She is a legend.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:10Published
The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ - Get To Know the Cast and Crew [Video]

The One and Only Ivan on Disney+ - Get To Know the Cast and Crew

It's time to go behind the scenes of the Disney+ fantasy movie The One and Only Ivan, based on the K. A. Applegate children's novel of the same name. It stars Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Angelina..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:50Published
The One & Only Ivan Movie (2020) - Featurette [Video]

The One & Only Ivan Movie (2020) - Featurette

The One & Only Ivan Movie (2020) - Featurette - Plot Synopsis: A gorilla tries to piece together its past and escape captivity with help from an elephant. US Release Date: August 14, 2020 Starring:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Bryan Cranston talks about the loving father-son relationship in The One and Only Ivan

 'The One and Only Ivan' is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualisation and the significance of the place one calls home....
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNALainey Gossip

Angelina Jolie says The One and Only Ivan deals with heavy issues in a charming way

Angelina Jolie says The One and Only Ivan deals with heavy issues in a charming way Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says The One and Only Ivan, the upcoming Disney live action film deals with “heavy issues” in a charming way. Jolie is on board...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

carmin_D_J

CarolJDDJ♉♎ RT @BANGShowbiz: Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly & Elizabeth Taylor @IvanMovie | #IvanMovie #SamRockwell #AngelinaJoli… 5 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor - Sam Rockwell has compared Angelina Jolie… https://t.co/1awR7Xnekx 1 day ago

AngeliJolie24x7

Angelina Jolie Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor - The Times Herald https://t.co/UN50VVGTIA 1 day ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Sam Rockwell compares Angelina Jolie to Grace Kelly & Elizabeth Taylor @IvanMovie | #IvanMovie #SamRockwell… https://t.co/h7r45zqSY1 1 day ago