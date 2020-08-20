|
'The Batman' Movie Official Logo & Artwork - First Look Revealed!
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The Batman is coming to life! The highly anticipated Robert Pattinson-led DC Comics movie was teased by director Matt Reeves on Thursday (August 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson “Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this