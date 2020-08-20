Global  
 

Taylor Swift Did Something Special to Support Indie Record Stores!

Just Jared Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Taylor Swift did something really cool to support indie music businesses. The 30-year-old “cardigan” singer-songwriter sent out signed CDs to various independent shops around the country, which they separately started to announce on Thursday (August 20). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift “Thank you @taylorswift13! ☺️ Taylor just sent us some signed [...]
