JAY-Z and Pharrell Team Up For Empowering Black Excellence-Inspired “Entrepreneur” Song
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Music mogul JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams are getting ready to shock the world. The hip-hop pair have announced they’ve linked up for a new Black empowerment song called “Entrepreneur.” JAY-Z and Pharrell’s Entrepreneur Song On Thursday, buzz developed about JAY and Pharrell having new music on deck. To make things even better, the song is […]
