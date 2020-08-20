Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JAY-Z and Pharrell Team Up For Empowering Black Excellence-Inspired “Entrepreneur” Song

SOHH Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
JAY-Z and Pharrell Team Up For Empowering Black Excellence-Inspired “Entrepreneur” SongMusic mogul JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams are getting ready to shock the world. The hip-hop pair have announced they’ve linked up for a new Black empowerment song called “Entrepreneur.” JAY-Z and Pharrell’s Entrepreneur Song On Thursday, buzz developed about JAY and Pharrell having new music on deck. To make things even better, the song is […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Books to Deepen Our Understanding of the Black Experience in America [Video]

Books to Deepen Our Understanding of the Black Experience in America

Lots of people are reading important and necessary books right now about how to be an anti-racist and how white people can be allies in the Black Lives Matter Movement. Joining us to share different..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 08:15Published
Song Without a Name [Video]

Song Without a Name

Song Without a Name film trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on harrowing true events, SONG WITHOUT A NAME tells the story of Georgina, an indigenous Andean woman whose newborn baby is whisked away moments..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:46Published
NFL to play black national anthem [Video]

NFL to play black national anthem

The NFL has announced plans to play the song "Lift Every Voice And Sing" before every game the first week of the season. The song is known as the black national anthem.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Jay-Z and Pharrell's new song 'Entrepreneur' is about racial inequality in US

 Jay Z and Pharrell Williams will release a new song on Friday and it's about the racial inequalities Black people face in the United States. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this