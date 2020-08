Pippa Middleton Makes a Chic Outing at The Ivy in Chelsea Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Pippa Middleton is looking stylish. The 36-year-old English socialite and younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted heading out from the Ivy Chelsea Garden on the Kings Road in Chelsea in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton Pippa looked happy and relaxed as she left a lunch meeting [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shatta Bandle Pippa Middleton Makes a Chic Outing at The Ivy in Chelsea https://t.co/4EIjRJ0ld3 8 minutes ago NICOLE RT @JustJared: Pippa Middleton makes a stylish exit after a lunch meeting at The Ivy Chelsea Garden: https://t.co/wo7Hd6ukk9 21 minutes ago JustJared.com Pippa Middleton makes a stylish exit after a lunch meeting at The Ivy Chelsea Garden: https://t.co/wo7Hd6ukk9 26 minutes ago