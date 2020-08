Safety tips when you bring your pet on a road trip



The great American road trip doesn't have to be just for the two-legged kids in your family. Bringing our four-legged buddies along means quite a bit more preparation to keep them safe and healthy. .. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:29 Published 6 days ago

A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family



A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 3 weeks ago