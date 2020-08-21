Global  
 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Opens Final Night of DNC: ‘If We All Vote, There is Nothing Facebook, Fox News, and Vladimir Putin Can Do to Stop Us’

Mediaite Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined Andrew Yang to kick off the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and she used her opener to deliver a passionate get-out-the-vote message (with a few jokes). Yang started the night by saluting Joe Biden and reflecting on their competition in the 2020 primary, before turning to Louis-Dreyfus, and the […]
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Historic night planned for DNC night 3

Historic night planned for DNC night 3 02:10

 Historic night planned for DNC night 3 as Sen. Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination.

