Tammy Duckworth Tears Into ‘Coward-in-Chief Trump’ at DNC: Biden Won’t ‘Let Tyrants Manipulate Him Like a Puppet’ Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Senator *Tammy Duckworth* (D- IL) reflected upon her own service in her DNC speech Thursday night to blast President *Donald Trump* as failing to be a real commander-in-chief. 👓 View full article