You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bobby Deol's digital debut project 'Class of 83' trailer out now



Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is making his digital debut with the film "Class Of β€˜83". Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of 83' first look out



The first look of Bobby Deol starrer 'Class of 83' is finally out now. The film is made under Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:45 Published on July 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Bobby Deol on Class of '83: Perfect way to change audience's perception Class of '83 comes at an important juncture in Bobby Deol's career. In his second inning, he has tasted success with ensemble films such as Race 3 (2018) and...

Mid-Day 2 days ago





Tweets about this