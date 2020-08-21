Courteney Cox Hilariously Schools Jennifer Aniston in Game of Pool - Watch!
Friday, 21 August 2020 () Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are playing a friendly game of pool! Jennifer, 51, took to Instagram on Thursday (August 20) to share a clip of she and Courteney, 56, playing pool. In the video, Courteney pockets several balls, while “My Shot” from Hamilton plays in the background. The music suddenly scratches and the video [...]
Courteney Cox is returning for a fifth installment of "Scream." The 56-year-old confirmed she is resurrecting her role in the horror franchise on Instagram. In the announcement, Cox posted a video of..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:31Published