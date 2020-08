Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Is the Person Who Shot Her Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that Tory Lanez is the person who shot her during an incident that happened last month. Tory was arrested on a gun charge after partying with Megan and she was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to her feet. In an Instagram Live session on Thursday night (August 20), Megan slammed Tory and [...] πŸ‘“ View full article