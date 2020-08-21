Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Wear Masks to Watch DNC Fireworks Show - Watch His Speech!

Just Jared Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wear masks and hold their hands in the air while greeting their supporters on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday (August 20) in Wilmington, Delaware. The Democratic nominees for president and vice president were joined by their spouses Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, respectively. During [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC

Kamala Harris Speaks On Her Background At DNC 00:33

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden: 'This is our moment, this is our mission' [Video]

Biden: 'This is our moment, this is our mission'

"Let us begin, you and I together," Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told American voters at the end of the DNC on Thursday, wrapping up four days of virtual fanfare that ended with an outdoor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" [Video]

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:52Published
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden [Video]

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Hillary Clinton at DNC: "I wish Donald Trump had been a better president"

 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton slammed President Trump in her speech on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, and said that "Joe Biden and...
CBS News

Kamala Harris & Joe Biden Wear Masks While Arriving For First Joint Speech as Running Mates in Presidential Election

 Kamala Harris walks side by side with Joe Biden while arriving for their first speech together, held at Alexis I. duPont High School in Wilmington, Del. on...
Just Jared

Joe Biden to give acceptance speech at DNC tonight

 Joe Biden takes center stage tonight at the Democratic National Convention as he accepts the nomination for president. His running mate, Kamala Harris, and...
CBS News


Tweets about this