Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan passes away

Mid-Day Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan is no more. The actor's brother, who was tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on Friday morning, August 21, 2020. Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, brothers of Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night August 15, 2020, after they complained of...
