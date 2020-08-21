Kristin Chenoweth to Host Food Network Game Show Based on 'Candy Land' Board Game!

Global  
 

Kristin Chenoweth has been set as the host of the upcoming Food Network competition series Candy Land, which is based on the Hasbro children’s game of the same name. Variety reports that the network has ordered six episodes of the game show, which features “five groups of cake and sugar artists, who create showpieces in [...]
