BTS Drop New English Language Single 'Dynamite' Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

It's here!



*BTS* has shared their new English language single 'Dynamite'.



The K-Pop icons have been teasing the release for some weeks, since the release of Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey'.



Out now, 'Dynamite' has delighted fans, an up-front return that features some glossy production.



It's a true group effort, too, one that showcases each member's ability, bringing it all together as a seamless whole.



The video is out now, and it swiftly shattered YouTube's launch records as fans rushed to check it out.



Find 'Dynamite' below.



