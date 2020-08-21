Global  
 

BTS Drop New English Language Single 'Dynamite'

Friday, 21 August 2020
BTS Drop New English Language Single 'Dynamite'

*BTS* has shared their new English language single 'Dynamite'.

The K-Pop icons have been teasing the release for some weeks, since the release of Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey'.

Out now, 'Dynamite' has delighted fans, an up-front return that features some glossy production.

It's a true group effort, too, one that showcases each member's ability, bringing it all together as a seamless whole.

The video is out now, and it swiftly shattered YouTube's launch records as fans rushed to check it out.

Find 'Dynamite' below.

