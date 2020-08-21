Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot Her

Clash Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Tory Lanez Shot HerDuring an emotional IG Live session...

*Megan Thee Stallion* has confirmed *Tory Lanez* shot her.

The rapper hosted an IG Live session last night (August 20th) with fans, and opened up about recent events.

Showing the wounds in her feet on camera, Megan confirmed what many had suspected for weeks - Tory Lanez shot her twice.

“Yes, this n—a Tory shot me,” she said. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to (talk to) these blogs, lying and shit. Stop lying!”

Megan also revealed that the reason she didn't immediately report Tory to law enforcement was out of fear, following a spate of police violence in the United States against young Black people.

She said: “I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble...”

Megan explained: “There’s only four mothefuckers in the car: me, you, my homegirl and your security — everybody in the car is arguing... I’m in the front seat, he’s in the back. I get out the car, I’m done arguing, I’m walking away.”

“This n—a, from the backseat, starts shooting me! I didn’t get cut on no glass! Let me tell you why they saying that. There’s a witness – when the police came… this did not happen at Kylie’s house, this happened damn near back at the house I was staying at.”

“The police come, I’m scared — the police (have been) killing Black people for no reason. They were really aggressive — you think I’m about to tell the police that we n—as got a gun in the car?”

Megan said: “If you wanna tell the truth, I saved this n—a.”

Watch the IG Live session below.

Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of shooting her 01:10

 Megan Thee Stallion has claimed for the first time publicly that it was Tory Lanez who shot at her feet last month.

