Taylor Swift Donates £23,000 To Student In The UK

To enable her to go to university...



A student in the UK got the surprise of her life when *Taylor Swift* made a colossal donation to her GoFundMe account.



It's been a stressful few weeks for students, with exam chaos in Scotland followed by even more chaos in England and Wales.



University admissions are being put under colossal pressure, bringing underlying inequalities to the fore.



Vitoria Mario wanted to take up a Maths course at the University of Warwick, but as she has only lived in the UK for four years she isn't eligible for loans or grants.



Setting up a GoFundMe, someone sent it to Taylor Swift, who duly sent across a £23,000 donation and a small note of support.



She wrote: "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."



Vitoria had written on the page: "Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves." The student was, naturally, over the moon:







Of course I have to thank @taylorswift13 for donating more than £23k towards my campaign I wouldn't have reached my target so quickly if it wasn't for you May God bless you abundantly



— Vitoria (@vitoriamariox) August 20, 2020



