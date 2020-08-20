Bossy LDN x Clarks Originals Present Pre-Carnival Link Up Livestream Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Tune in this Saturday 22nd from 14:00 BST to catch Bossy LDN, Pa Salieu + many more...



With the cancellation of a physical carnival event this year due to Covid-19 concerns, organisers were quick to put together alternative *online plans.*



Paying homage to the annual festivities and to help fill some of the gap a lot of us will be feeling, *Bossy LDN *& *Clarks Originals* have put together the '*Original Pre-Carnival Link Up'*.



Airhorns and whistles at the ready! The link up is set to air this *Saturday 22nd August* from *14:00 BST* via *Mixcloud Live. *Bringing a slew of our favourite artists and DJ's from far and wide together virtually.



Bringing the party to your front room, the soundsystem virtual extravaganza will include high octane sets from *Bossy LDN, Cadenza, Lil C, DJ Nate, Jordss, AAA, CVSS, Taylah Elaine, *plus very special performances from *Pa Salieu* and more.



During the livestream donations will be taken for the *Fear-Less* community project. Fear-Less is a platform created by Izzy Stephens of Bossy LDN, to ensure our future generations are better equipped with the tools, support and information to thrive.



Chanelling a mission statement that we can all celebrate; "A Fear-Less individual changes for the betterment of themselves. A Fear-Less community targets growth and equality. A Fear-Less society dismantles deliberate privilege and systematic racism".



The initiative aims to provide structural change through education and business advancement. This includes workshops, mentorships, lectures, trips, internships, core subject education, life skills, mental heath support and information on alternative career oppotunities. Providing our youth with essential skills to progress.



Their first project concentrates on rehabilitating a local community centre in Portland, Jamaica. Built on the last remaining local owned and managed beach. The project is of the upmost importance to ensure the the future of the community is land is preserved. Read more via the *GO FUND ME* page *here*.



- - -



*BOSSY LDN x CLARKS*



*Photography*: *Michaela Quan*



- - -



