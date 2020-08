Sarah Cooper's 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings' in Development at CBS, 'The Crown' Showrunner on Meghan Mar



Sarah Cooper's second book, 'How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings,' is now in development at CBS, 'The Crown' showrunner explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are off limits &.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:24 Published 12 hours ago

'The Crown' Showrunner Peter Morgan Explains Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Off-Limits | THR News



Creator and showrunner Peter Morgan shares the unofficial feedback he gets from the royal family and why characters based on Prince Andrew and others won't be making an appearance in the Emmy-nominated.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:14 Published 14 hours ago