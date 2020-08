Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech



Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 7 hours ago

Highlights from Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention



Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday from Wilmington, Delaware on the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 04:29 Published 8 hours ago