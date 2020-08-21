Tony Awards 2020 Going Virtual Due to Pandemic

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Evolution of Red Carpet Fashion



The evolution of red carpet fashion traces back to when TV wasn't even in color. In this video, we’ll be examining the ways that celebrity fashion for major events has changed over the decades. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 07:11 Published 1 week ago Discover the Exciting Hidden World of Creepy Crawlies from Home!



We all know that kids are curious. They pick up random things outside, and sometimes that includes bugs! Our guest today shares the same curiosity, so he decided to share his knowledge with the world.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 07:25 Published on July 22, 2020 Lin-Manuel Miranda Responds To Controversy



Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton musical has become an international sensation over the past five years, sweeping the 2016 Tony Awards and drawing top dollar for tickets. When the streaming platform.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published on July 7, 2020

Tweets about this lipkinlip RT @JustJared: The #TonyAwards are still on this fall - and the show's going virtual: https://t.co/6eSNqbuJ74 17 minutes ago JustJared.com The #TonyAwards are still on this fall - and the show's going virtual: https://t.co/6eSNqbuJ74 17 minutes ago