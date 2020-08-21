Global  
 

Tony Awards 2020 Going Virtual Due to Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
The 2020 Tony Awards are making a big change. The annual theater awards ceremony announced on Friday (August 21) that this year’s ceremony will be presented digitally this fall amid the ongoing global health crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the pics from The Tony Awards “Final eligibility determinations will be made by the Tony Awards Administration [...]
