⚖️ 9Gen 💛 Voting for *Pioneer* RT @tommyxtopher: The @TrumpWarRoom should be reported for MANIPULATED MEDIA: Trump Campaign Deceptively Edits Jake Tapper to Falsely Claim… 22 minutes ago

jeff RT @AdamAddict: More lies and deception from Trump, it never ends. ⬇️ Trump Camp Falsely Uses Jake Tapper to Attack Joe Biden Speech htt… 23 minutes ago

(((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 RT @mmmexperimental: Trump Campaign Deceptively Edits Jake Tapper to Falsely Claim Joe Biden Was 'Lying' About Charlottesville in DNC Speec… 31 minutes ago

Per Lichtman Politics RT @tommyxtopher: Trump Campaign Deceptively Edits Jake Tapper to Falsely Claim Joe Biden Was 'Lying' About Charlottesville in DNC Speech h… 34 minutes ago

(((mmmexperimental))) 🖖 Trump Campaign Deceptively Edits Jake Tapper to Falsely Claim Joe Biden Was 'Lying' About Charlottesville in DNC Sp… https://t.co/QGfuW4Vg8X 35 minutes ago

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher The @TrumpWarRoom should be reported for MANIPULATED MEDIA: Trump Campaign Deceptively Edits Jake Tapper to Falsely… https://t.co/ypcI6H569n 36 minutes ago

Ralph Greco @jaketapper Can you correct the record on this one...https://t.co/TeWfIDlGOP 37 minutes ago