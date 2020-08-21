BTS Release New All-English Song 'Dynamite'

Global  
 

The day has finally come!! BTS‘ brand new song “Dynamite,” along with the groovy music video, is out now. The K-pop group’s new track is the guys’ first song in all English. “This is ‘Dynamite’ — made of positive vibes, energy, hope, love, the purity, everything,” BTS told Apple Music. “Recording this song was really [...]
 BTS' new song "Dynamite" is almost here, and Big Hit Entertainment is keeping fans hyped with teasers.

