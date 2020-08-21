Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Drew Barrymore confirms rumor that her grandfather's corpse was 'stolen'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Drew Barrymore confirms rumor that her grandfather's corpse was 'stolen'
Friday, 21 August 2020 (
18 minutes ago
)
Drew Barrymore just confirmed a bizarre rumor about her grandfather John Barrymore's corpse.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States Postal Service
Germany
Democratic Party
Democratic National Convention
Alexei Navalny
California
Steve Bannon
Netflix
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Lori Loughlin
Mossimo Giannulli
California Fires
Barnier
Tropical Depression 13
Brexit Trade Talks
WORTH WATCHING
Former White House Strategist Steve Bannon Indicted for Fraud
Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden
House Dems Turn Attention To Mnuchin's Involvement In DeJoy's Appointment
Heidi Klum claims ex-husband Seal is refusing to let her take kids to Germany