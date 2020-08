Relax with Squirtle in this official Pokémon ASMR video



Relax with Squirtle in this official Pokémon ASMR video.If you’ve been feeling stressed, the creators of Pokémon just released a relaxing new video with a special guest.On August 13, the Pokémon..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:59 Published 5 days ago