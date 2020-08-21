Global  
 

Bryce Hall, Blake Gray & Noah Beck Eat Out in WeHo After Power Gets Shut Off

Just Jared Jr Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Bryce Hall and Blake Gray head back to their after lunch on Thursday (August 20) in West Hollywood. The Sway House guys stepped out for a meal at Urth Caffe with Noah Beck. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bryce Hall The day before, it was revealed that the power was to be shut [...]
News video: Power shut off at house where influencers wouldn't stop partying

Power shut off at house where influencers wouldn't stop partying 00:53

 The city of Los Angeles cut power to a rental home where TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray live...in response to parties held at the residence amid the pandemic.The three men are members of a creator collective known as the Sway House.“Despite several warnings, this house has turned...

Mayor Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power At Hollywood Hills 'Party House' Reportedly Belonging To TikTok Star Bryce Hall [Video]

Mayor Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power At Hollywood Hills 'Party House' Reportedly Belonging To TikTok Star Bryce Hall

Power was authorized to be shut off Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, reportedly belonging to TikTok personality Bryce Hall, after multiple large gatherings were held at the property. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:35Published
Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power At Hollywood Hills 'Party House' Reportedly Belonging To TikTok Star Bryce Hall [Video]

Garcetti Authorizes City To Shut Off Power At Hollywood Hills 'Party House' Reportedly Belonging To TikTok Star Bryce Hall

Power was authorized to be shut off Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, reportedly belonging to TikTok personality Bryce Hall, after multiple large gatherings were held at the property.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
LAPD reportedly breaks up Bryce Hall's massive birthday party at Sway House [Video]

LAPD reportedly breaks up Bryce Hall's massive birthday party at Sway House

TikTok star Bryce Hall threw a massive 21st birthdayparty on August 14 at the Los Angeles mansion thatis home to the Sway House creator collective.There appeared to be more than 100 masklessguests in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

