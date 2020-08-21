Global  
 

Lili Reinhart Talks Changing People's Perception of Her with 'Chemical Hearts'

Friday, 21 August 2020
Lili Reinhart‘s new movie Chemical Hearts is finally out now! The 23-year-old actress stars as Grace Town in the film, and she’s also an executive producer. “It was a lot of work and it was cool to be an executive producer, to actually have a say in things,” she told EW. “It’s something that I [...]
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Published
News video: Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview

Lili Reinhart Talks Setting the Record Straight on Twitter & New Film ‘Chemical Hearts’ | THR Interview 04:54

 Lili Reinhart spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about starring in and executive producing her new movie 'Chemical Hearts.' The actress also opened up about writing poetry on set of the film and why she is so honest with her fans on social media.

