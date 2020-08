Halle Berry Reveals Her Summer Workout Playlist Includes Cardi B, Meg Thee Stallion, Vic Mensa, JAY-Z and More Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Hollywood superstar Halle Berry knows the importance of having great music playing while working out. The Academy Award winner went online this week to let fans know they can get her entire playlist of tunes in these dog days of summer. Halle Berry’s Workout Playlist Berry went to her Instagram page Friday and talked about […] Hollywood superstar Halle Berry knows the importance of having great music playing while working out. The Academy Award winner went online this week to let fans know they can get her entire playlist of tunes in these dog days of summer. Halle Berry’s Workout Playlist Berry went to her Instagram page Friday and talked about […] πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barack Obama drops annual summer music playlist



The former president revealed the list of 53 songs on the first day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 3 days ago Barack Obama Shares Songs of the Summer Playlist



Former President, Barack Obama has released his annual summer playlist. Cheddar's Jill Wagner and Kristen Scholer share their favorite Obama picks and reveal their own songs of the summer. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 04:45 Published 3 days ago Barack Obama names Billie Eilish, Beyonce and more on summer playlist



Former US President Barack Obama has chosen songs by the likes of Billie Eilish, Beyonce, The Chicks and more for his 2020 summer playlist. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this