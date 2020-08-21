Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Cancels 'The Society' & 'I Am Not Okay With This,' Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

Just Jared Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Netflix has announced some unfortunate news – two shows that had previously been given renewals for more seasons have now been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The streaming service has announced that the new shows The Society and I Am Not Okay With This will no longer be moving forward with the planned second [...]
