Netflix Cancels 'The Society' & 'I Am Not Okay With This,' Despite Previously Renewing Them, Due to Pandemic

A RT @nailah_style: so netflix cancels The Society and I Am Not Okay With This but still has a movie up about pedophilia... lol make it make… 3 seconds ago josi RT @EW: Netflix has canceled planned sophomore seasons of its shows 'The Society' and 'I Am Not Okay With This,' citing 'circumstances crea… 11 seconds ago drea. RT @moses_kj: I’ve been waiting for season 2 of the society and @netflix does what? Cancels it. Im gonna cry https://t.co/DJ2SNTKwAo 12 seconds ago 𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒚 𝒎𝒐𝒐𝒏. RT @sweetdhigs: I’ve been waiting for season 2 of the society and @netflix does what? Cancels it. Im gonna cry https://t.co/jfllpdh8YW 34 seconds ago 𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒚 𝒎𝒐𝒐𝒏. RT @lousvapor: notice how both the society and ianowt got canceled and they BOTH have lgbtq+ representation? notice how netflix cancels any… 52 seconds ago ❤ 🐕🐶🐶🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇺🇸 RT @nypost: Netflix cancels 'The Society' and 'I Am Not Okay With This' due to COVID-19 crisis https://t.co/DSXrCYPb5l https://t.co/QKqlLVM… 1 minute ago els ⚯͛ 🌸 NO WHAT THE FUCK? TWO OF RHEIR BEST SHOWS MO https://t.co/F91Sdk84eH 1 minute ago