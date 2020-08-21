Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alyssa Milano Calls Out Rose McGowan for Saying Democrats 'Have Achieved Nothing,' Gives Proof They Have

Just Jared Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Alyssa Milano is calling out her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan for falsely claiming that the Democrats have achieved nothing. Rose took to Twitter during the final night of the Democratic National Convention to share her controversial opinion. She tweeted, “What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alyssa Milano: Hair Loss Caused By COVID-19 [Video]

Alyssa Milano: Hair Loss Caused By COVID-19

A growing number of COVID-19 survivors often referred to as "long-haulers" — people who've been experiencing symptoms for months instead of the average of two weeks the World Health Organization..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this