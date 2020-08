James Charles Makes JoJo Siwa Look Totally Unrecognizable With Wild Makeover Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Even though she can barely recognize herself, the Nickelodeon star is happy over her glam look as saying, 'I will say it's very pretty and you did a wonderful job on the hair and the makeup.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources JoJo Siwa & James Charles Give Each Other Makeovers With Their Styles! We are sister shook! JoJo Siwa and James Charles just shared their new videos, where they give each other a makeover. JoJo did James‘ makeup with her infamous...

Just Jared Jr 7 hours ago





Tweets about this Keaghan Kirk JoJo Siwa makes James Charles seem... low energy. 4 hours ago 🍯hunnybear🍯 not everyone going nuts over Jojo Siwa in typical instagram makeup courtesy of James Charles....i prefer her intent… https://t.co/ElzKDAgxr9 5 hours ago AnthQueenth Jojo siwa literally just minds her business and makes that bag why are y’all so pressed James Charles did a collab… https://t.co/9hVTWIR3E9 6 hours ago