Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
BTS 'Dynamite' scores high in YouTube premiere viewing record
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
BTS 'Dynamite' scores high in YouTube premiere viewing record
Saturday, 22 August 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
BTS music video for 'Dynamite' smashes YouTube premiere record for most concurrent views
And it could be on course to break another...
Independent
20 hours ago
BTS Breaks YouTube Records With 'Dynamite' Music Video
In addition to breaking the record for the biggest premiere on YouTube, 'Dynamite' visuals became the fastest Korean group music video to reach 10 million views.
AceShowbiz
18 hours ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic National Convention
Democratic Party
Israel
Alexei Navalny
European Union
California
Germany
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Golden State Killer
Mossimo Giannulli
Frankie Banali
Tory Lanez
California Wildfires
Murphy
WORTH WATCHING
Billie Eilish Speaks On Trump At DNC
GOP prepares for battle after bruising DNC
Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus mocks Donald Trump
'Donald Trump has failed to protect America' claims Joe Biden