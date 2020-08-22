|
'Selling Sunset' Stars React to Chrissy Teigen Questioning If They're Actually Real Estate Agents
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen finally watched the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset this week and she’s hooked on it, just like everyone else. While most people think that some of the women on the show are too mean, she disagrees. There’s one thing that Chrissy wants to know though – are the women on the show actually [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this