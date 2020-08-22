Global  
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: May his arrival to each our homes mark a new beginning, says Urvashi Rautela

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020
During the 11-day-extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi, people get together on the street and dance on drumbeats and Ganesh songs. With colourful processions, massive Ganpati idols are set up in pandals. Sweets and prayers are offered to welcome Ganpati. As the festival celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesh, there is happiness and...
 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods. Khairatabad..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04
Business of idol makers has been severely affected to due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are facing shortage of work as orders have reduced..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39
The demand for Ganesha idols dropped due to COVID-19 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Haryana. Many of the idol makers claimed that they are not receiving any demand for large-sized Ganesha idols. An idol..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32

May the arrival of Lord Ganesh to each of our homes mark a new beginning in our lives, filling us with joy, hope, c… https://t.co/0AMSYHYxgE 10 hours ago