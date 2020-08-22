Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: May his arrival to each our homes mark a new beginning, says Urvashi Rautela

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Khairatabad Ganesha Association sets up 9-feet tall Dhanvantari Ganesh idol in Hyderabad



Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods. Khairatabad.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04 Published 2 days ago Idol makers' business suffer ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi due to COVID-19 pandemic in Chandigarh



Business of idol makers has been severely affected to due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are facing shortage of work as orders have reduced.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39 Published 3 days ago Ganesh Chaturthi: COVID-19 diminishes demand for large-sized Ganesha idols in Haryana



The demand for Ganesha idols dropped due to COVID-19 ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Haryana. Many of the idol makers claimed that they are not receiving any demand for large-sized Ganesha idols. An idol.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this IRIS Corporate May the arrival of Lord Ganesh to each of our homes mark a new beginning in our lives, filling us with joy, hope, c… https://t.co/0AMSYHYxgE 10 hours ago