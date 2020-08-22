Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS song Dynamite breaks YouTube record of most viewed video in 24 hours

Indian Express Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: BTS make history yet again with Dynamite streaming records

BTS make history yet again with Dynamite streaming records 01:07

 BTS have broken the record for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours for their new single, 'Dynamite', as well as setting a host of other streaming records.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

BTS Breaks YouTube Record With Over 100 Million Views in 24 Hours!

 BTS is making history! The massively popular South Korean boy band broke the record for 24 hour debut of a music video on YouTube with their latest single...
Just Jared

BTS' 'Dynamite' music video breaks 24-hour YouTube record; find out how!

 BTS released 'Dynamite' music video on August 21, 2020.
DNA


Tweets about this