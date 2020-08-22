Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
BTS song Dynamite breaks YouTube record of most viewed video in 24 hours
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
BTS song Dynamite breaks YouTube record of most viewed video in 24 hours
Saturday, 22 August 2020 (
2 days ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit:
Bang Media
- Published
1 hour ago
BTS make history yet again with Dynamite streaming records
01:07
BTS have broken the record for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours for their new single, 'Dynamite', as well as setting a host of other streaming records.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
BTS Breaks YouTube Record With Over 100 Million Views in 24 Hours!
BTS is making history! The massively popular South Korean boy band broke the record for 24 hour debut of a music video on YouTube with their latest single...
Just Jared
3 hours ago
BTS' 'Dynamite' music video breaks 24-hour YouTube record; find out how!
BTS released 'Dynamite' music video on August 21, 2020.
DNA
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Kim Dae-jung
South Korea
North Korea
Kim Jong-un
Republican Party
California
Democratic Party
TMZ
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Vanessa
Storms Marco And Laura
Tropical Storm Laura
Kobe Bryant
Trump s Sister
WORTH WATCHING
Sister says Trump has 'no principles' -audio
S Korea fishing: Surge of freshwater threatening Jeju coastline
Trump May Make History For The GOP--And Not In A Good Way
With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires