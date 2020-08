Rose McGowan rips Alyssa Milano and Dems in Twitter feud: 'Get off my coattails you f---ing fraud' Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Actress/activist Rose McGowan and her former "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano had a nasty Twitter feud on Friday night, accusing her ex-castmate of stealing the #MeToo movement. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eric Vanderburg Rose McGowan rips Alyssa Milano and Dems in Twitter feud: 'Get off my coattails you f---ing fraud' https://t.co/0pcA4SbQxe 5 minutes ago JamieJody #alyssamilano is a fraud. https://t.co/Q5G6iDYJXz 16 hours ago