Meghan Markle Stresses Importance of Voting In The Election: 'We Will Make The Difference In This Election'
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Meghan Markle has made her most political comments yet after speaking during the virtual When All Women Vote #CouchParty event. The 39-year-old royal didn’t endorse a party or candidate, however, the Duchess of Sussex stressed the importance of voting. “When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, [...]
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke on the importance of voting.
She did so during an event with Michelle Obama's voter registration organization Thursday.
According to CNN, Meghan said that if you don't vote, "then you're complicit."
She also went on to encourage everyone, especially women, to get...