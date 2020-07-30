Arnold Schwarzenegger: I want to be useful

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Radio interviews helped people adjust to my accent
Arnold Schwarzenegger did radio interviews early in his career so people would get used to his accent, as he thought it would make him more likely to secure film roles.
