Photos: Arpita-Alvira welcome Ganpati Bappa

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
The Covid-19 crises certainly have brought drastic changes in our lives; the festivals can not be celebrated like earlier. Nonetheless, the spirit of the festivity and glee of being under the hood of Bappa can never burn down the zeal of the occasion. Salman Khan’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri also welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. And en route, they caught the attention of the shutterbugs.
