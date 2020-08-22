Taimur Ali Khan wishes everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi with his cute 'Lego Ganpati'
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () If you thought Taimur Ali Khan couldn't get any cuter, well, think again! On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, little Tim Tim has given a creative, and may we say, adorable, twist to the Ganpati idol. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler can be seen praying to a Lego Ganesha in a new social media post!
A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...
Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published