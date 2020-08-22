Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taimur Ali Khan wishes everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi with his cute 'Lego Ganpati'

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
If you thought Taimur Ali Khan couldn't get any cuter, well, think again! On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, little Tim Tim has given a creative, and may we say, adorable, twist to the Ganpati idol. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler can be seen praying to a Lego Ganesha in a new social media post!

Bebo shared a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol

Ganesh Chaturthi: Indore woman makes coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol 02:24

 A woman from Indore made a unique Ganpati idol ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Nidhi Sharma made a coronavirus-themed Ganpati idol using chocolate to pay tribute to COVID warriors as well as to spread awareness about it. Nidhi Sharma said, "I made it so that Ganesh ji gives us aashirwaad to fight with the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Samuel Haokip claims Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were dating [Video]

Daily Punch - Samuel Haokip claims Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were dating

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 to release on the OTT platform directly as theatres continue to remain closed. On the other hand, the buzz is John Abraham might be a part of Shah Rukh..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:18Published
Watch: Sharpshooters allegedly plotting Salman Khan’s murder nabbed [Video]

Watch: Sharpshooters allegedly plotting Salman Khan’s murder nabbed

Faridabad police has arrested some sharpshooters who were reportedly plotting the murder of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The sharpshooters, who reportedly belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published
Sara Ali Khan pens adorable birthday post for her father Saif Ali Khan [Video]

Sara Ali Khan pens adorable birthday post for her father Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan shared unseen childhood pictures wishing her father whom she lovingly calls "Abba" on his birthday. #Saraalikhan #SaifAliKhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Taimur Ali Khan makes a colourful lego Ganpati idol at home, mommy Kareena wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi - See inside

 Amid all, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared cutesy pictures o Taimur Ali Khan, who made a Ganesha idol with lego and prayed to the Lord.
Zee News

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Taimur makes impressive Lego Ganpati for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

 'Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year... But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us,' Kareena...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

animeshynr

animesh tyagi RT @News18Movies: Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her son Taimur with his Ganesha idol made of Lego bricks and wishes everyone on Gan… 3 minutes ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her son Taimur with his Ganesha idol made of Lego bricks and wishes everyone… https://t.co/m1hzOmqQk5 11 minutes ago

News18Lifestyle

News18 Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her son Taimur with his Ganesha idol made of Lego bricks and wishes everyone… https://t.co/PVDIVxsAjr 11 minutes ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of her son Taimur with his Ganesha idol made of Lego bricks and wishes everyone… https://t.co/25RFeGSYpa 11 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes #KareenaKapoorKhan pens a heartwarming #IndependenceDay wish for her fans #IndependenceDayIndia https://t.co/J7e8OFCoHw 1 week ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Oh so cute! Taimur Ali Khan holds a flag for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sends Independence Day wishes to everyone… https://t.co/duKL8cg6ro 1 week ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Taimur Ali Khan holds a flag for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she sends across Independence Day wishes to everyone -… https://t.co/RieDdyUw7C 1 week ago