Pray for Dilip Kumar's brother Eshaan: Saira Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The past few days have been an immensely difficult time for Saira Banu. Taking care of Dilip Kumar, coping with the passing away of her brother-in-law Aslam Khan and constantly inquiring about her second brother-in-law Ehsaan Khan who's admitted in Lilavati Hospital has had a toll on her. We clearly understand her hardships and she yet took time off to speak to us, this afternoon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this