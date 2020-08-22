WATCH: Trump Claims Democrats ‘Took The Word GOD Out of the Pledge of Allegiance’ — But They Actually Said it A LOT
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () President Donald Trump claimed that Democrats omitted the word “GOD” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention, but a review of the publicly available video of the convention shows that not to be true. On Saturday morning, Trump made the accusation, and even claimed to have double-checked after a bout of skepticism. […]
Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidentialnominee, as party officials and activists gave the former vice president theiroverwhelming support to take on Donald Trump. The moment marked a politicalhigh point for Mr Biden, who had sought the presidency twice before and is...
House Democrats are casting a beady eye on US Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy--and how he got the job.
CNN reports House Dems are scrutinizing DeJoy's selection as postmaster general in..