WATCH: Trump Claims Democrats ‘Took The Word GOD Out of the Pledge of Allegiance’ — But They Actually Said it A LOT

Mediaite Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump claimed that Democrats omitted the word “GOD” from the Pledge of Allegiance during the Democratic National Convention, but a review of the publicly available video of the convention shows that not to be true. On Saturday morning, Trump made the accusation, and even claimed to have double-checked after a bout of skepticism. […]
