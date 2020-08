Suriya's Soorarai Pottru set to release on October 30, 2020 Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Amazon Prime Video today announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Suriya's highly-anticipated Tamil title Soorarai Pottru scheduled for October 30, 2020. Helmed by Sudha Kongara (Irudhi Suttru), the gripping Bio-pic is produced by Suriya and stars Suriya, along with Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this