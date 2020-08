You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dead at 64 Jack Sherman, a guitarist who played on the Red Hot Chili Peppers' debut album and toured the United State with the group, has died. He was 64.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago



Jack Sherman, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, has died at 64 "He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between," the band said in a statement.

CBS News 1 hour ago





Tweets about this