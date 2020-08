Nelly's producer charged with fraud in connection to 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' murder plot Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

An investigation into the 2016 killing of a man whose grandmother's St. Louis-area soul food restaurant was the backdrop for the reality show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" has led to fraud charges against his uncle and a man who helped produce a hit album for the rapper Nelly.