Paris Hilton Reveals the Physical & Emotional Abuse She Suffered in Her Teenage Years
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Paris Hilton is bravely opening up about the terrifying abuse that she suffered while attending boarding school as a teen. The 39-year-old media personality talks about the abuse in her new YouTube documentary This Is Paris and she opened up to People ahead of the premiere next month. “I buried my truth for so long,” [...]
